Gold price reversal: Weak dollar and US yields fuel recovery!

October 9, 2026

Gold recovered some of its recent losses on Thursday and is continuing that trend in Europe today, Friday. The rebound was driven by a weaker US dollar and declining US Treasury yields after an auction drew strong demand. At the same time, traders are weighing tensions between the US and Iran as well as the future path of interest rates from the Fed.

What happened in the gold market on Thursday

The gold price turned higher after previously falling to its lowest level in around two months. Reuters and Bloomberg both cited two immediate catalysts: a weaker US dollar and declining yields in the US bond market. The move was therefore less the result of new demand from the physical market than a reaction to the interest rate environment.

For context, it is important to note that this is a recovery from a two-month low, not a breakout. The market has been consolidating for weeks, with potentially sharp moves in both directions. According to the media reports reviewed, whether the recovery holds will depend primarily on how the dollar and real yields develop over the coming trading days.

Why the bond auction tipped the balance

Bloomberg explicitly attributes the rise in the gold price to strong demand at a US Treasury auction, which pushed down yields in the secondary market. The mechanism is key for precious metals investors: Gold does not generate ongoing income. The lower the yield on safe government bonds, the lower the opportunity cost of holding capital in a non-interest-bearing asset. When yields fall, gold becomes relatively more attractive—and vice versa.

A well-received auction also signals that investors are willing to buy US government debt at the offered terms. This eases concerns about a supply glut in the Treasury market that had previously pushed yields higher.

The dollar as a second driver

The second catalyst came from the currency market. Reuters, for example, points to a weaker dollar, while a TradingView market commentary says the dollar is losing ground. A weaker greenback makes US dollar-denominated gold cheaper for buyers outside the dollar zone, thereby supporting demand. For investors in the eurozone, however, this dynamic applies only to a limited extent: Those who hold gold in euros lose part of the price gain through the exchange rate when the dollar falls. As a result, the move in their home currency is typically weaker than the headline US dollar price would suggest.

The dollar and yields are not independent factors either. Both respond to the same question, which Reuters describes as “Fed outlook in focus”: how quickly and how far the US Federal Reserve will continue to cut interest rates. Any data release that shifts this expectation therefore has a twofold impact on the gold price.

Iran tensions: Risk premium lacks clear direction

Bloomberg cites tensions between the US and Iran as a third factor currently being weighed by traders. Geopolitical risks traditionally affect gold through safe-haven demand, although the impact is usually short-lived and difficult to predict. What generally matters is whether a conflict escalates or de-escalates, not merely that it exists. At present, positioning appears more cautious than indicative of an acute flight to safety: Bloomberg points to stabilization, while the specific price catalysts came from the auction and yields. Investors should therefore view the geopolitical component as an additional risk, not as the main driver of the current recovery.

Which level the market is watching

One specific figure is currently making the rounds in technical discussions: Many are asking whether $4,275 per ounce can revive the rally. Traders are using this level as a benchmark to determine whether the recovery extends beyond a countertrend move within the consolidation.

This leaves three key factors to watch in the coming days: the direction of US Treasury yields following further auctions, the direction of the dollar, and new signals regarding the Fed’s interest rate path. In addition, developments concerning Iran could trigger short-term swings at any time.

Source：https://goldinvest.de/en/gold-price-reversal-weak-dollar-and-us-yields-fuel-recovery