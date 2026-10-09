SHFE/LME price ratio recovers, spot premiums for imported copper shot up [SMM Yangshan spot copper]

On October 9, the average warrant price rose by $10/mt from the previous trading day to $135/mt (price range: $120-150/mt); the average B/L price rose by $10/mt from the previous trading day to 130 yuan/mt (price range: 120-140 yuan/mt); the average EQ copper (CIF B/L) price rose by $7/mt from the previous trading day to $62/mt (price range: $54-70/mt), with quotes referencing October-arrival cargoes.
After the holiday, available spot supply of imported copper remained tight, while downstream demand was rigid. As the SHFE/LME price ratio recovered today, inquiries increased, and spot premiums continued to shoot up. It was heard that registered ER copper B/Ls were quoted at around $130-150/mt today, registered ER copper warrants were quoted at around $150/mt, and EQ copper arriving in late October to early November was traded and quoted at around $70/mt.