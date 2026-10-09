Suhe Copper Shines at SMM CCAE 2026 (15th) Copper Annual Conference

As the opening year of the 15th Five-Year Plan, 2026 marks a critical stage for the global copper industry, characterized by supply-demand restructuring, technological innovation, and green transformation. Constrained by resources, costs, and geopolitics, copper supply growth remains limited, while new energy, new-type power grids, and AI computing power are generating substantial copper demand. The supply-demand gap continues to widen, making copper's strategic value increasingly prominent. Guided by the Implementation Plan for High-Quality Development of the Copper Industry (2025-2027), China's copper industry is accelerating its transition toward high-end, intelligent, and green development.

Against this backdrop, ,will be grandly heldon October 28-30atShangri-La Hotel, Nanchang, Jiangxi.Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)together withSuhe Copper Technology (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd.cordially invites you to attend.The conference focuses on the high-quality development of the copper industry, bringing together stakeholders from industry, research, and finance to discuss technological innovation and resource coordination, driving China's copper industry from scale advantages to dual leadership in technology and value.

Clickto sign up now. We look forward to meeting you at the conference.

Suhe Copper Technology (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd.is located at No. 88 Tengfei Road, Green Construction Industrial Park, Huai'an District, Huai'an City, Jiangsu Province. It is a modern enterprise integrating R&D, production, processing and manufacturing, transportation, and sales of copper-based raw materials. The company has established distribution networks across Jiangsu, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Guangdong, Jiangxi, Shandong, Hebei, and other regions, committed to building an intensive, efficient, green, and circular copper industry supply chain system.

The company consistently upholds the development philosophy of "lean operations, quality first, copper forging the future," adheres to the cooperation principle of combining technological innovation with client win-win outcomes, and continuously deepens its integrated "production-research-sales" strategy. Through advanced copper comprehensive utilization processes and technical equipment, it fully implements the concept of green intelligent manufacturing, promotes low-carbon circular remanufacturing of copper-based materials, and achieves coordinated development of economic and environmental benefits.

The company's key project, an annual 250,000 mt copper plate new material project, was jointly introduced by the Political and Legal Affairs Committee of Huai'an District, the District Finance Bureau, and Fanji Town. The project is located at the intersection of Tengfei Road and Gongmin West Road, with a total investment of approximately 1 billion yuan. It covers a planned area of 96 mu, with five buildings to be constructed, including production workshops, an R&D building, and a comprehensive building, totaling approximately 40,600 m² of floor area. The project introduces key equipment including crushing and sorting equipment, melting furnaces, forming equipment, magnetic separation equipment, utilities and auxiliary equipment, integrated environmental protection systems, and physical and chemical testing center facilities, forming an efficient, automated, and intelligent production line system.

The project uses copper wire nodules and other raw materials, and through the core process of "copper wire nodules - briquetting - melting - forming - copper plate," it produces high-performance copper plate products. The products are widely used in high-tech fields such as new energy, power electronics, automotive electronics, communication equipment, industrial control, and aerospace.

After the project reaches full production, it will form an annual production capacity of 250,000 mt of copper plate, with an estimated annual invoiced sales exceeding 10 billion yuan. This will not only significantly enhance the regional supply capacity of high-end materials, but also further promote the upgrading of the local industrial structure and high-quality economic development.

Contact Information

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SMM Conference Contact

Zhang Wencheng

187 6645 7954

zhangwencheng@smm.cn