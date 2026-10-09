On October 8, HEXA Energy Services and Oyabe City in Japan’s Toyama Prefecture held a joint briefing on a grid-scale battery project in Ishinada. The facility will have 50 MW of AC export capacity and is scheduled to begin commercial operation in May 2028. Shirokuma Power will provide balance-of-plant EPC services.

The project secured an award in Japan’s first Long-Term Decarbonization Power Source Auction. A pre-construction ceremony took place on September 6. The battery will charge during renewable electricity surpluses and discharge during shortages.