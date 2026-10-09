logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

【SMM News Flash】Australia Revises Waratah Battery Revenue Rules to Share Trading Income

Published: Oct 09, 2026 12:00 (GMT+8)

On October 8, the Australian Energy Regulator announced revised revenue determinations for two Waratah Super Battery services, extending the project term and payment schedule and changing revenue adjustment mechanisms. The battery can trade electricity while providing system security services. Trading revenue will be shared with consumers to reduce future service charges.

The regulator plans to publish an adjusted aggregate payment schedule around June 2027. This will incorporate preceding annual revenue adjustments, including adjustments relating to delayed commercial operation.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
【SMM News Flash】HEXA Announces 50 MW Oyabe Battery Project, Targets May 2028 Start
2 hours ago
【SMM News Flash】HEXA Announces 50 MW Oyabe Battery Project, Targets May 2028 Start
Read More
【SMM News Flash】HEXA Announces 50 MW Oyabe Battery Project, Targets May 2028 Start
【SMM News Flash】HEXA Announces 50 MW Oyabe Battery Project, Targets May 2028 Start
On October 8, HEXA Energy Services and Oyabe City in Japan’s Toyama Prefecture held a joint briefing on a grid-scale battery project in Ishinada. The facility will have 50 MW of AC export capacity and is scheduled to begin commercial operation in May 2028. Shirokuma Power will provide balance-of-plant EPC services. The project secured an award in Japan’s first Long-Term Decarbonization Power Source Auction. A pre-construction ceremony took place on September 6. The battery will charge during renewable electricity surpluses and discharge during shortages.
2 hours ago
【SMM News Flash】UK Approves Green Hill Solar Farm with Up to 500 MW Capacity
2 hours ago
【SMM News Flash】UK Approves Green Hill Solar Farm with Up to 500 MW Capacity
Read More
【SMM News Flash】UK Approves Green Hill Solar Farm with Up to 500 MW Capacity
【SMM News Flash】UK Approves Green Hill Solar Farm with Up to 500 MW Capacity
On October 8, the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero granted development consent for Green Hill Solar Farm. The project comprises up to 500 MW of generation, ground-mounted solar arrays, energy storage, grid connections and associated construction and operational infrastructure. The developer submitted its application on May 23, 2025, and it was accepted on June 19. Following a six-month examination involving residents, local authorities and other interested parties, the examining authority submitted its recommendations on July 8, 2026.
2 hours ago
【SMM News Flash】Guoneng Rixin Approves Tianjin Solar and Storage Deal at RMB 0.50/kWh
2 hours ago
【SMM News Flash】Guoneng Rixin Approves Tianjin Solar and Storage Deal at RMB 0.50/kWh
Read More
【SMM News Flash】Guoneng Rixin Approves Tianjin Solar and Storage Deal at RMB 0.50/kWh
【SMM News Flash】Guoneng Rixin Approves Tianjin Solar and Storage Deal at RMB 0.50/kWh
On October 8, Guoneng Rixin’s board approved a related-party energy management transaction. Its subsidiary Rixin Hongyue plans approximately 2.28 MW of rooftop solar in Tianjin’s Wuqing district, prioritising supply to Dali Control Console and exporting surplus electricity. The fixed customer tariff is RMB 0.50/kWh, including tax, with a 25-year solar benefit-sharing term. A planned 0.2 MW/0.4 MWh battery will be financed, built and operated by Rixin Hongyue. It will charge during lower-price periods and discharge during higher-price periods. Storage savings will be split 90% to Rixin Hongyue and 10% to Dali.
2 hours ago
Related News
news
【SMM News Flash】HEXA Announces 50 MW Oyabe Battery Project, Targets May 2028 Start
Oct 09, 2026 12:02 (GMT+8)
news
【SMM News Flash】UK Approves Green Hill Solar Farm with Up to 500 MW Capacity
Oct 09, 2026 12:01 (GMT+8)
news
【SMM News Flash】Guoneng Rixin Approves Tianjin Solar and Storage Deal at RMB 0.50/kWh
Oct 09, 2026 12:00 (GMT+8)
news
【SMM News Flash】Tianwan Unit 7 Connects to Grid, Commercial Operation Expected in 2026
Oct 09, 2026 12:00 (GMT+8)