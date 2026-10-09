[SMM Analysis] What does CBAM add to a tonne of steel? SMM's International Steel CBAM Calculator answers in three steps

CBAM has applied to EU steel imports since January 2026, and the first annual bill, covering this year's imports, falls due on 30 Sept 2027. At the Q3 2026 certificate price of EUR 82.32, Indian HRC carries a CBAM cost of about EUR 278/tonne, Chinese EUR 179 and Japanese EUR 80. The gap comes from origin-specific default values and the production route assigns to each origin. SMM's Steel CBAM Calculator is now live, you can calculate the number of certificates required per tonne and total cost.