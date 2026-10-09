[SMM coking coal and coke inventory] This week, coke enterprises' coke inventory was 264,000 mt

This week, coke inventory at coke producers was 264,000 mt, up 36,000 mt WoW, +15.8%. Coke inventory at steel mills was 2.289 million mt, up 48,000 mt WoW, +2.1%. Coke inventory at ports was 1.12 million mt, up 10,000 mt WoW, +0.9%. Coking coal inventory at coke producers was 243.7 mt, up 36,000 mt WoW, +1.5%.

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