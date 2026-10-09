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【Flash | Gibraltar’s Q3 Molybdenum Output Falls Despite Stronger Copper Production】

Published: Oct 09, 2026 09:42 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Trekor Metals reported Q3 2026 molybdenum production of 380,000 lb (about 172 tonnes) at its wholly owned Gibraltar mine, down 32.0% QoQ from 559,000 lb and 31.9% YoY from 558,000 lb. Based on company data, SMM calculates nine-month output at 1.656 million lb (about 751 tonnes), up approximately 54.2% YoY, supported by strong Q1 production. Copper output increased 12% QoQ, highlighting diverging by-product performance. The company did not separately explain the molybdenum decline.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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Trekor Metals reported Q3 2026 molybdenum production of 380,000 lb (ab - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)