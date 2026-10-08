[SMM PGM Flash] Sibanye-Stillwater has announced that workers at its Stillwater East platinum-and-palladium mine and Columbus metallurgical facility in Montana ratified a collective agreement with the United Steelworkers. It runs retroactively from 1 June 2026 to 31 May 2029 and provides a 4.5% first-year wage rise, followed by the greater of 3.5% or CPI in year two and 3.0% or CPI in year three. The ratification ends strike action dating from 3 September.

Employees are expected, not confirmed, to resume scheduled duties on the day shift on 9 October. If that return occurs, the agreement removes the immediate labour stoppage affecting these US PGM sites. It is distinct from the East Boulder settlement announced on 30 September, although Sibanye says both agreements support mechanisation, team incentives and benefit alignment. The company did not quantify lost output or provide a production-recovery timetable.