[SMM Tantalum Flash] Aterian reports that its Rwanda-based mineral-trading subsidiary, generated about US$154,000 of unaudited gross profit in the three months to 30 September. This was its fourth consecutive quarter of gross profit. During Q3, the business moved processing into a new 500-square-metre facility at Gahanga, Kigali, causing a three-week disruption, while additional deliveries under new supply arrangements began only in the final week of September.

The update provides evidence of continued trading profitability, but Aterian disclosed neither Q3 tonnage nor realised tantalum prices. The company said tantalum concentrate prices remained at multi-decade highs and expects the new suppliers to contribute more in Q4; that is guidance, not booked performance. Higher throughput at Gahanga also remains to be demonstrated, with delivery timing and scale dependent on supplier performance and operating conditions.