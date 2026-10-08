Zimbabwe's chrome and ferrochrome sales generated about US$221.8 million in export earnings in the first half of 2026, according to Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) figures cited as the government steps up enforcement in the chrome sector. The figure underlines what is at stake in the crackdown on illegal alluvial chrome mining, which the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development began on September 25.

In a public notice dated October 2, 2026, Permanent Secretary Dr Thomas Utete Wushe directed all mining rights holders, regardless of scale, with outstanding statutory obligations to regularize their rights by December 31 or risk losing their claims. The notice came alongside the nationwide blitz inspections of alluvial chrome mining operations and processing plants, which are initially targeting Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland West and Midlands provinces before extending to other parts of the country.

Chrome is one of Zimbabwe's strategic minerals, and the ministry has asked the public to report suspected illegal alluvial chrome mining. The enforcement drive is meant to ensure that production comes from holders of valid mining rights, with operators found in breach facing suspension and other penalties.