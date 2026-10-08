The Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) expects Chinese smelter requirements and restocking to support chrome ore demand in the fourth quarter, although ferrochrome buying remains cautious. The outlook was presented alongside MMCZ's nine-month sales figures at a lithium media workshop and tour. MMCZ also expects commodity prices generally to stay significantly above 2025 levels over the period.

MMCZ's sales rose 101.8% year-on-year to US$4.74 billion in the nine months to September, from US$2.347 billion a year earlier, with volumes up 23.4% to 4.738 million mt. The figures exclude gold and silver, which fall outside the corporation's marketing mandate. Lithium overtook PGMs as the largest revenue earner at US$2.16 billion, or 45.6% of sales. September sales alone reached US$685.03 million, up 116.6% year-on-year, while volumes rose 70.8% to about 844,001 mt.

High-carbon ferrochrome and chrome concentrate were among the products that recorded increases in both value and volume, alongside steel, metallurgical coke, granite and diamonds. MMCZ General Manager Dr Nomusa Moyo attributed the broader improvement to higher international commodity prices, increased beneficiation, enhanced production, new markets and efforts to curb mineral leakages.