National Building Materials Inventory Overview on October 8

This week, total rebar inventory was 5.6153 million mt, up 222,000 mt WoW, or +4.12% WoW, and down 436,600 mt YoY on a lunar-year basis, or -7.21% YoY.

This week, rebar social inventory was 3.8359 million mt, up 108,900 mt WoW, or +2.92% WoW, and down 549,500 mt YoY on a lunar-year basis, or -12.53% YoY.

This week, rebar mill inventory was 1.7794 million mt, up 113,100 mt WoW, or +6.79% WoW, and up 112,900 mt YoY on a lunar-year basis, or +6.77% YoY.

This week, total wire rod inventory was 1.359 million mt, up 94,600 mt WoW, or +7.48% WoW, and up 12,400 mt YoY on a lunar-year basis, or +0.92% YoY.

This week, wire rod social inventory was 542,500 mt, up 25,800 mt WoW, or +5.00% WoW, and down 216,400 mt YoY on a lunar-year basis, or -28.51% YoY.

This week, wire rod mill inventory was 816,400 mt, up 68,800 mt WoW, or +9.20% WoW, and up 228,800 mt YoY on a lunar-year basis, or +38.94% YoY.