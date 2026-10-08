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National Building Materials Inventory Overview on October 8

Published: Oct 08, 2026 18:42 (GMT+8)
This week's total rebar inventory was 5.6153 million mt, up 222,000 mt WoW, up 4.12% WoW, down 436,600 mt YoY on a lunar calendar basis, down 7.21% YoY. This week's total wire rod inventory was 1.359 million mt, up 94,600 mt WoW, up 7.48% WoW, up 12,400 mt YoY on a lunar calendar basis, up 0.92% YoY.

This week, total rebar inventory was 5.6153 million mt, up 222,000 mt WoW, or +4.12% WoW, and down 436,600 mt YoY on a lunar-year basis, or -7.21% YoY.

This week, rebar social inventory was 3.8359 million mt, up 108,900 mt WoW, or +2.92% WoW, and down 549,500 mt YoY on a lunar-year basis, or -12.53% YoY.

This week, rebar mill inventory was 1.7794 million mt, up 113,100 mt WoW, or +6.79% WoW, and up 112,900 mt YoY on a lunar-year basis, or +6.77% YoY.

This week, total wire rod inventory was 1.359 million mt, up 94,600 mt WoW, or +7.48% WoW, and up 12,400 mt YoY on a lunar-year basis, or +0.92% YoY.

This week, wire rod social inventory was 542,500 mt, up 25,800 mt WoW, or +5.00% WoW, and down 216,400 mt YoY on a lunar-year basis, or -28.51% YoY.

This week, wire rod mill inventory was 816,400 mt, up 68,800 mt WoW, or +9.20% WoW, and up 228,800 mt YoY on a lunar-year basis, or +38.94% YoY.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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