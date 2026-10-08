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HRC Inventory for the Second Week of October 2026

Published: Oct 08, 2026 18:43 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

This week, HRC social inventory stood at 3.0987 million mt, up 194,300 mt from the previous week, up 6.69% WoW, up 19.90% YoY, and up 32.36% YoY on the lunar calendar basis.

This week, HRC mill inventory stood at 1.1625 million mt, up 20,600 mt from the previous week, up 1.80% WoW, up 5.88% YoY, and up 11.67% YoY on the lunar calendar basis.

This week, total HRC inventory stood at 4.2613 million mt, up 214,900 mt from the previous week, up 5.31% WoW, up 15.72% YoY, and up 25.99% YoY on the lunar calendar basis.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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