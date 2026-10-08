This week, HRC social inventory stood at 3.0987 million mt, up 194,300 mt from the previous week, up 6.69% WoW, up 19.90% YoY, and up 32.36% YoY on the lunar calendar basis.

This week, HRC mill inventory stood at 1.1625 million mt, up 20,600 mt from the previous week, up 1.80% WoW, up 5.88% YoY, and up 11.67% YoY on the lunar calendar basis.

This week, total HRC inventory stood at 4.2613 million mt, up 214,900 mt from the previous week, up 5.31% WoW, up 15.72% YoY, and up 25.99% YoY on the lunar calendar basis.