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Deepening Mutual Trust for Win-Win Outcomes and Exploring New Trends in the NdFeB Industry — SMM Visits Ningbo Nailiyu Magnetics Co., Ltd.

Published: Oct 09, 2026 09:11 (GMT+8)

SMM, 8 October:

On 18 September, Wang Haiqiao, marketing manager of SMM Information & Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "SMM"), Tian Cheng, marketing director, Shi Zhenwei, big data director, Ma Rui, big data director, and senior analysts Yang Jiawen, Shi Xin and Su Zhanpeng visited Ningbo Nailiyu Magnetic Industry Co., Ltd., where they were warmly received by the company's chairwoman, Ms. Tang Fen, procurement director Zhang Jinjun and other leaders.

During the visit, the two sides held in-depth discussions on the future development trends of the NdFeB permanent magnet industry and, under the guidance of President Tang, gained a deeper understanding of the development history of Ningbo Nailiyu Magnetic Industry Co., Ltd. This visit laid a solid foundation for the two sides to continue deepening mutual trust, achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, and carry out all-round cooperation in the future.

Introduction to Ningbo Nailiyu Magnetic Industry Co., Ltd.

Technology leads development, and innovation wins the future. Ningbo Nailiyu Magnetic Industry Technology Co., Ltd. (formerly Ningbo Hengshen Magnetic Industry Technology Co., Ltd.) was established in March 2011 and is located in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, China. We are a national high-tech enterprise integrating the R&D, production and sales of rare earth permanent magnet materials, focusing on providing high-performance core magnetic materials for the new energy and energy conservation and environmental protection industries.

The company has passed ISO9001, IATF16949, ISO14001 and other management system certifications, and has full-product production capabilities, covering product R&D, blank production, finished product processing, surface treatment, performance testing, magnetic component production and other links. The high-performance sintered NdFeB permanent magnets produced by our company feature high magnetic performance, high coercivity, high temperature resistance and anti-degradation, and long service life, and are widely used in automotive components, industrial motors, energy-saving elevators, household appliances, industrial robots, low-altitude aircraft, wind power and rail transit, as well as other environmental protection and intelligent manufacturing fields.

The R&D team upholds the innovative spirit of continuous transcendence, making ongoing breakthroughs in materials science and process optimisation. The company has mastered key technologies such as grain boundary control and green, high-efficiency surface protection, and possesses core processes including dual-alloy preparation and grain boundary diffusion, achieving a technological upgrade from heavy rare earth reduction to systematic innovation. Its R&D and industrialisation levels rank among the forefront of the rare earth permanent magnet industry, and it has obtained multiple invention patents and utility model patents.

The laboratory has introduced industry-advanced testing and experimental equipment, equipped with a laser particle size analyser, magnetic moment tester, universal mechanical testing machine, salt spray tester, NdFeB magnetic performance tester and a series of other equipment. It precisely controls the process quality of key procedures, traces product characteristics, and comprehensively verifies magnetic properties, mechanical properties, corrosion resistance and more, providing authoritative and reliable data support for R&D and finished products. It has a group of senior detection technical personnel, regularly conducts job skills training, and the close integration of equipment and personnel ensures high performance, high consistency, and long-term stability of product quality.

Nailiyu Magnetics is affiliated with Jinhui Permanent Magnet Group. The group adheres to the business philosophy of "client first, technological innovation, and collaborative development," focusing on the green new energy and energy-saving environmental protection fields. We provide reliable magnetic material solutions to global clients and are committed to becoming a globally trusted supplier of magnetic materials and components.

Deputy General Manager of Ningbo Nailiyu Magnetics: Zhang Yuanwei

Tel: 150 1319 1712

SMM Contact: Wang Haiqiao

Tel: 19818727891

Email:

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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