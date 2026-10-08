Negotiated Procurement Tender Announcement for Low-Carbon Ferrotitanium Balls and Other Projects

The low-carbon ferrotitanium balls and other items have met the procurement conditions, and suppliers are now publicly invited to participate in negotiation procurement activities.

Project Overview

1.1 Project Name: Low-carbon ferrotitanium balls and other items

1.2 Client: Angang Steel Co., Ltd.

1.3 Agency: Angang Tendering Co., Ltd.

1.4 Project Funding Status: Self-raised

1.5 Project Overview: See the public attachments to the entrustment application for details

1.6 Platform and Website: Angang Smart Tender and Bid Platform (http://bid.ansteel.cn/TPBidder)

Procurement Scope and Related Requirements

2.1 Procurement Scope: See the public attachments to the entrustment application for details

2.2 Delivery Date: 20261120

2.3 Delivery Location: Anshan City, Liaoning Province:

2.4 Goods Quality Standards or Main Technical Performance Indicators: See the attachments.

Supplier Qualification Requirements

3.1 Supplier Qualification Requirements: See the attachments

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