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Negotiated Procurement Tender Announcement for Low-Carbon Ferrotitanium Balls and Other Projects

Published: Oct 08, 2026 17:10 (GMT+8)

The low-carbon ferrotitanium balls and other items have met the procurement conditions, and suppliers are now publicly invited to participate in negotiation procurement activities.

Project Overview

1.1 Project Name: Low-carbon ferrotitanium balls and other items

1.2 Client: Angang Steel Co., Ltd.

1.3 Agency: Angang Tendering Co., Ltd.

1.4 Project Funding Status: Self-raised

1.5 Project Overview: See the public attachments to the entrustment application for details

1.6 Platform and Website: Angang Smart Tender and Bid Platform (http://bid.ansteel.cn/TPBidder)

Procurement Scope and Related Requirements

2.1 Procurement Scope: See the public attachments to the entrustment application for details

2.2 Delivery Date: 20261120

2.3 Delivery Location: Anshan City, Liaoning Province:

2.4 Goods Quality Standards or Main Technical Performance Indicators: See the attachments.

Supplier Qualification Requirements

3.1 Supplier Qualification Requirements: See the attachments

Click to view tender details:

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
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