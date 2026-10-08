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[SMM Hydrogen Cost Daily Review] 20261008

Published: Oct 08, 2026 15:51 (GMT+8)

1. Hydrogen Production from Coal

The transaction range of anthracite in Shandong is [2,260-2,260], and the average hydrogen cost is [2 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of anthracite in Shanxi is [1,560-1,560], and the average hydrogen cost is [1.53 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of anthracite in Hebei is [2,040-2,040], and the average hydrogen cost is [1.83 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of anthracite in Henan is [1,560-1,560], and the average hydrogen cost is [1.52 yuan/m³].

2. Hydrogen Production from Natural Gas

The transaction range of natural gas in the Pearl River Delta is [6,510-6,510], and the average hydrogen cost is [2.99 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of natural gas in Zhejiang is [6,550-6,890], and the average hydrogen cost is [3.06 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of natural gas in Guangxi is [6,470-6,900], and the average hydrogen cost is [3.02 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of natural gas in eastern Guangdong is [6,510-6,520], and the average hydrogen cost is [2.97 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of natural gas in Henan is [6,250-6,470], and the average hydrogen cost is [2.95 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of natural gas in Hebei is [6,232-6,605], and the average hydrogen cost is [2.95 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of natural gas in Hubei is [6,560-6,620], and the average hydrogen cost is [3.02 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of natural gas in Guizhou is [6,230-6,530], and the average hydrogen cost is [2.93 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of natural gas in Sichuan is [5,980-6,600], and the average hydrogen cost is [2.91 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of natural gas in Shanxi is [6,020-6,250], and the average hydrogen cost is [2.81 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of natural gas in Shandong is [6,390-6,750], and the average hydrogen cost is [3.03 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of natural gas in Heilongjiang is [6,300-6,620], and the average hydrogen cost is [2.96 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of natural gas in Inner Mongolia is [6,090-6,450], and the average hydrogen cost is [2.83 yuan/m³].

3. Hydrogen Production from Propane

The transaction range of propylene oxide in South China is [7,840-7,970], and the average hydrogen cost is [4.39 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of propylene oxide in East China is [7,610-8,200], and the average hydrogen cost is [4.40 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of propylene oxide in Northeast China is [7,330-7,600], and the average hydrogen cost is [4.18 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of propylene oxide in Shandong is [7,996-8,006], and the average hydrogen cost is [4.46 yuan/m³].

4. Hydrogen Production from Methanol

The transaction range of methanol in East China is [3,880-4,060], and the average hydrogen cost is [3.21 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of methanol in Central China is [3,695-4,140], and the average hydrogen cost is [3.20 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of methanol in North China is [3,360-3,670], and the average hydrogen cost is [2.88 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of methanol in South China is [4,510-4,590], and the average hydrogen cost is [3.57 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of methanol in Northwest China is [3,300-3,770], and the average hydrogen cost is [2.87 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of methanol in Southwest China is [3,590-4,500], and the average hydrogen cost is [3.29 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of methanol in Northeast China is [3,710-3,770], and the average hydrogen cost is [3.05 yuan/m³].

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
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