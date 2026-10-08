[SMM Hydrogen Cost Daily Review] 20261008

1. Hydrogen Production from Coal

The transaction range of anthracite in Shandong is [2,260-2,260], and the average hydrogen cost is [2 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of anthracite in Shanxi is [1,560-1,560], and the average hydrogen cost is [1.53 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of anthracite in Hebei is [2,040-2,040], and the average hydrogen cost is [1.83 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of anthracite in Henan is [1,560-1,560], and the average hydrogen cost is [1.52 yuan/m³].

2. Hydrogen Production from Natural Gas

The transaction range of natural gas in the Pearl River Delta is [6,510-6,510], and the average hydrogen cost is [2.99 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of natural gas in Zhejiang is [6,550-6,890], and the average hydrogen cost is [3.06 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of natural gas in Guangxi is [6,470-6,900], and the average hydrogen cost is [3.02 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of natural gas in eastern Guangdong is [6,510-6,520], and the average hydrogen cost is [2.97 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of natural gas in Henan is [6,250-6,470], and the average hydrogen cost is [2.95 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of natural gas in Hebei is [6,232-6,605], and the average hydrogen cost is [2.95 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of natural gas in Hubei is [6,560-6,620], and the average hydrogen cost is [3.02 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of natural gas in Guizhou is [6,230-6,530], and the average hydrogen cost is [2.93 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of natural gas in Sichuan is [5,980-6,600], and the average hydrogen cost is [2.91 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of natural gas in Shanxi is [6,020-6,250], and the average hydrogen cost is [2.81 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of natural gas in Shandong is [6,390-6,750], and the average hydrogen cost is [3.03 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of natural gas in Heilongjiang is [6,300-6,620], and the average hydrogen cost is [2.96 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of natural gas in Inner Mongolia is [6,090-6,450], and the average hydrogen cost is [2.83 yuan/m³].

3. Hydrogen Production from Propane

The transaction range of propylene oxide in South China is [7,840-7,970], and the average hydrogen cost is [4.39 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of propylene oxide in East China is [7,610-8,200], and the average hydrogen cost is [4.40 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of propylene oxide in Northeast China is [7,330-7,600], and the average hydrogen cost is [4.18 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of propylene oxide in Shandong is [7,996-8,006], and the average hydrogen cost is [4.46 yuan/m³].

4. Hydrogen Production from Methanol

The transaction range of methanol in East China is [3,880-4,060], and the average hydrogen cost is [3.21 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of methanol in Central China is [3,695-4,140], and the average hydrogen cost is [3.20 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of methanol in North China is [3,360-3,670], and the average hydrogen cost is [2.88 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of methanol in South China is [4,510-4,590], and the average hydrogen cost is [3.57 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of methanol in Northwest China is [3,300-3,770], and the average hydrogen cost is [2.87 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of methanol in Southwest China is [3,590-4,500], and the average hydrogen cost is [3.29 yuan/m³].

The transaction range of methanol in Northeast China is [3,710-3,770], and the average hydrogen cost is [3.05 yuan/m³].