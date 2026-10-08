On October 8, Foshan aluminum billet Φ90 was quoted at RMB 24,170/t, with processing fee at RMB 200/t (up RMB 100 from the previous trading day); Φ120 at RMB 24,120/t, with processing fee at RMB 150/t (up RMB 100); Φ178 at RMB 24,120/t, with processing fee at RMB 150/t (up RMB 100). SMM A00 aluminum spot (Foshan) stood at RMB 23,970/t.

On October 8, Wuxi aluminum billet Φ90 was quoted at RMB 24,260/t, with processing fee at RMB 500/t (up RMB 90 from the previous trading day); Φ120 at RMB 24,160/t, with processing fee at RMB 400/t (up RMB 120); Φ178 at RMB 24,140/t, with processing fee at RMB 380/t (up RMB 120). SMM A00 aluminum spot stood at RMB 23,760/t.

On October 8, Nanchang aluminum billet Φ90 was quoted at RMB 24,140/t, with processing fee at RMB 380/t (up RMB 50 from the previous trading day); Φ120 at RMB 24,090/t, with processing fee at RMB 330/t (up RMB 80); Φ178 at RMB 24,090/t, with processing fee at RMB 330/t (up RMB 80). SMM A00 aluminum spot stood at RMB 23,760/t.