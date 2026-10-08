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[Samsung Q3 operating profit surges 783%, AI memory boom drives chip business profitability]

Published: Oct 08, 2026 11:45 (GMT+8)
Samsung Electronics released its preliminary Q3 results on Thursday. The company's Q3 operating profit surged 783% YoY and rose 20.01% QoQ, slightly beating analyst expectations, driven mainly by strong earnings growth in its memory business amid surging demand for AI chips. According to regulatory filings, the world's largest memory chipmaker expects operating profit of 107.4 trillion won (about $80.17 billion) for the July-September quarter, compared to a market forecast of 106.1 trillion won, marking Samsung's fourth consecutive quarter of record operating profit. Its Q3 revenue came in at 195 trillion won, up 127% YoY, versus market expectations of 199 trillion won. Samsung Electronics will release its full earnings report later this month.

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