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[SMM Stainless Steel Flash] India stainless finished market mixed as tight scrap and moly lift 316 HRC

Published: Oct 08, 2026 11:36 (GMT+8)
India's stainless finished market was mixed in the week ended 7 October. 304 HR coil eased slightly while 316 HR coil rose despite softer nickel, supported by tight 316 scrap and high molybdenum costs; 316 black bar fell. Pre-Diwali restocking may lift October activity, though volatile nickel and freight costs keep buyers cautious.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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