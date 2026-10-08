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[September Heavy-duty Truck Sales Up 10% MoM]

Published: Oct 08, 2026 11:31 (GMT+8)
In January-September this year, cumulative sales of China's heavy-duty truck industry reached approximately 926,000 units, up about 13% YoY, with the cumulative growth rate further slowing down. The MoM increase in wholesale sales of the heavy-duty truck market in September was mainly due to seasonal changes, as transport demand improved compared with the off-season months of July-August, leading to a certain MoM increase in car purchase demand. However, the YoY decline stemmed from the interplay of multiple unfavourable factors: sluggish domestic freight demand, falling freight rates, overdrawn demand due to policies and regulations, industry destocking, a high sales base in the same period last year, and rising oil and gas prices.

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