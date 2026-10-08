[Fangda Special Steel Leads Industry in Profit per Ton of Steel]

In H1 2026, despite the steel industry being under pressure overall, Fangda Special Steel achieved revenue of 8.033 billion yuan and net profit attributable to shareholders of 208 million yuan, holding its operational foundation. From the perspective of its industrial base, Sichuan Fangda Vanadium-Titanium's blast furnace maintains a stable 70% ratio of vanadium-titanium magnetite ore in its charge, with vanadium content in hot metal consistently maintained at 0.35%–0.37%, placing it firmly in the first tier of China's vanadium-titanium smelting industry. Currently, Fangda's vanadium product capacity totals 30,000 mt/year (calculated as vanadium pentoxide), ranking third globally, with a Chinese market share of approximately 25% and accounting for over 13% of total global production.