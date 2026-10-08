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[ Acciaierie d'Italia Processes Blast Furnace Shutdown in Taranto ]

Published: Oct 08, 2026 11:28 (GMT+8)
Market reports on October 7, 2026, confirmed that Italy's Acciaierie d'Italia (ADI) is currently in the process of shutting down its blast furnace operations amid severe financial constraints. The capacity reduction is heavily constraining the availability of domestic hot-rolled coil in the Italian market, leaving Arvedi as the sole stable local supplier. Consequently, Italian domestic HRC index prices held firm at €745 per tonne, up €22.29 month-on-month as buyers struggle with limited domestic allocations. [SMM Iron Ore]

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