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[ Bulgaria's Stomana Industry Contracts Danieli for Rebar Mill Expansion ]

Published: Oct 08, 2026 11:10 (GMT+8)
Bulgarian steelmaker Stomana Industry, part of the Sidenor group, awarded equipment supplier Danieli a major contract on October 7, 2026, to supply new rolling mill equipment for its site in Pernik. The project includes relocating a Danieli K-Spool line from Greece to enable the production of compact rebars in coils weighing up to 3.6 tonnes, covering diameters from 8 mm to 20 mm. The capital expenditure significantly expands Stomana's domestic capability to supply higher-quality structural and special bar quality (SBQ) products across Eastern Europe. [SMM Iron Ore]

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