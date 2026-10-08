[ Worthington Steel Misses Q1 Earnings Amid High Integration Costs ]

US flat-rolled steel processor Worthington Steel presented its investor deck on October 7, 2026, following a difficult first quarter of fiscal 2027 where it missed Wall Street expectations. The company reported adjusted earnings of $0.57 per share, falling 16.2% short of the $0.68 consensus estimate, causing shares to drop 4.3% in after-hours trading to $37.45. The financial miss highlights the heavy integration costs from its transformational acquisition of Kloeckner & Co against a backdrop of persistently challenging domestic steel supply dynamics. [SMM Iron Ore]