[ EUROFER Reports 18% Decline in EU Long Product Imports for H1 2026 ]
The European Steel Association (EUROFER) published finalized trade data on October 5, 2026, revealing that total EU imports of finished steel products fell by 3% year-on-year in the first half of 2026. The decline was heavily concentrated in the long products segment, which crashed by 18% overall—including a 23% plunge in rebar, a 21% drop in wire rod, and a staggering 47% collapse in heavy section imports. The volumetric decline highlights persistently weak apparent steel consumption across the bloc's construction sector, artificially shielding local mills from excess global supply. [SMM Iron Ore]