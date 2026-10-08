Qatar's October 2026 sulfur contract price is $835/mt (FOB), down $45/mt MoM;
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation set it at $820/mt (FOB), down $45 MoM;
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company set it at $890/mt (Ruwais FOB), down $70 MoM.
Qatar's October 2026 sulfur contract price is $835/mt (FOB), down $45/mt MoM;
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation set it at $820/mt (FOB), down $45 MoM;
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company set it at $890/mt (Ruwais FOB), down $70 MoM.
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