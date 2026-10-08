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[SMM PV Flash] Chinese Researchers Develop Lignin-Based Low-Temperature Silver Paste for HJT Cells

Published: Oct 08, 2026 11:05 (GMT+8)
Researchers at Guangdong University of Technology have developed a biomass lignin-based low-temperature silver paste for heterojunction (HJT) solar cells by partially replacing conventional petroleum-based epoxy resin with modified lignin. In the optimised formulation, lignin replaced around 25% of the epoxy resin while improving printability, adhesion and electrical conductivity, with contact resistance reduced by about 62%. HJT cells using the new paste achieved a conversion efficiency of 25.96%, compared with 25.01% using the reference formulation. As HJT metallisation relies heavily on low-temperature silver paste, material cost and paste performance remain important factors in cell manufacturing, and lignin-based formulations could provide an alternative route for material substitution and process optimisation.

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