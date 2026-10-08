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Tungsten Flash News

Published: Oct 08, 2026 10:34 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

SMM Oct 8: Domestic tungsten traded thinly over the National Day holiday on bearish sentiment, with holders cutting offers. On the first post-holiday trading day, tungsten concentrate quotes were mixed. Sellers aimed to offload material, but downstream smelters ran low operating rates and stayed cautious with limited buying. Some trades closed at depressed levels.

SMM black & white tungsten concentrate dropped RMB 10,000/tonne. 55% black tungsten concentrate: RMB 362,000–366,000 per metric tonne unit. APT weakened, traders’ offers below smelters. SMM APT range: RMB 520,000–560,000/tonne; floor down RMB 20,000 day-on-day. Tungsten powder and WC powder fell ~RMB 20/kg. Market awaits new long-contract price guidance.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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