[Vietnam's nine-month industrial output up 12.3%, rolled steel output rises 22.4%]
Vietnam's industrial production index rose 12.3% y-o-y in the first nine months of 2026, the best nine-month reading since 2019 and above last year's 9%, the National Statistics Office said. Manufacturing and processing grew 12.9%, with all 34 provinces posting gains, led by Ha Tinh at 40.2%. Construction-related output was strong: metal production rose 25.5%, non-metallic minerals 12.2% and motor vehicles 15.3%, while rolled steel output climbed 22.4%. Capital goods production rose 15.4%, outpacing the 11.5% gain in consumer goods, pointing to capacity expansion rather than short-term consumption. Growth stayed uneven: textiles rose 7.8% and footwear 3.4% amid high freight costs and new trade barriers; Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi grew 10.9% and 9%.