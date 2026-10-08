Anyang Steel, Henan Steel Scrap Purchase Price Adjustment on October 8

[Anyang Steel Scrap Price Adjustment] To all steel scrap suppliers, Anyang Steel's scrap purchase prices remain unchanged starting October 8, with specific prices subject to the steel mill's price list [SMM Steel Scrap]

Data source statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on public information, market communication, and SMM's internal database models, and are for reference only, not constituting decision-making advice.

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