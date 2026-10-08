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Anyang Steel, Henan Steel Scrap Purchase Price Adjustment on October 8

Published: Oct 08, 2026 09:47 (GMT+8)
Today's steel scrap purchase price adjustment for Anyang Steel in Henan has been updated. If you need it, feel free to contact us!

[Anyang Steel Scrap Price Adjustment] To all steel scrap suppliers, Anyang Steel's scrap purchase prices remain unchanged starting October 8, with specific prices subject to the steel mill's price list [SMM Steel Scrap]

 

Data source statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on public information, market communication, and SMM's internal database models, and are for reference only, not constituting decision-making advice.

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Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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