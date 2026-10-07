logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM Analysis] NPI Market Review and Outlook for China's National Day Holiday

Published: Oct 07, 2026 20:12 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

China's high-grade NPI market paused price quotations over the holiday, and trading was thin. The SMM Indonesia NPI FOB index held steady at $134.7/mtu. After the holiday, NPI prices look unlikely to rebound, but the room for further declines also appears limited.

On the cost side, Indonesia's supplementary 2026 RKAB quotas continued to receive approval and reach the market during the holiday. The delayed rainy season has also extended the mining window. Together, these pushed pyrometallurgical ore prices noticeably lower. The average CIF price of 1.6% Ni ore fell from $63.4/wmt on September 28 to $59.0/wmt. Before the holiday, the full-cost profit margin at IWIP had already narrowed to 0.01%. Cheaper ore will lower Indonesian NPI production costs, which weakens cost support for prices.

On the supply side, disruptions are building. First, the drought and water shortage in Sulawesi have not eased. Since September 22, some RKEF lines at IMIP have cut operating rates by about 30-40%. Meteorological agencies expect a very strong El Niño to form around November, which could prolong the water shortage. Second, Indonesia's Coordinating Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said the government is considering regulating smelter utilization rates if the global nickel market remains oversupplied. Third, a Chinese-invested NPI smelter in Morowali is facing a petition for suspension of debt payment obligations, though no production halt has been confirmed. None of these factors is likely to fully materialize in the short term, but together they provide some support to market expectations.

On the demand side, China's stainless steel social inventories stopped falling and began rising again before the holiday, as the expected peak season failed to materialize. Steel mills had largely finished restocking beforehand and are expected to keep buying only as needed after the break. A major stainless steel mill's pre-holiday purchase at 1,040 yuan/mtu delivered has effectively anchored current transaction levels.

Overall, falling ore prices and weak downstream demand will cap any NPI price rebound. However, drought-related output cuts in Indonesia and expectations of policy-driven production controls should limit the downside. Going forward, the key watchpoints are how long the water-related cuts last and whether Indonesia sets out details on regulating smelter utilization.

NPIIndonesiaore pricesdroughtstainless steel

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Analysis] Nickel Sulphate Market Stays Quiet During National Day, Faces Price Pressure Amid Weak Demand
4 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] Nickel Sulphate Market Stays Quiet During National Day, Faces Price Pressure Amid Weak Demand
Read More
[SMM Analysis] Nickel Sulphate Market Stays Quiet During National Day, Faces Price Pressure Amid Weak Demand
[SMM Analysis] Nickel Sulphate Market Stays Quiet During National Day, Faces Price Pressure Amid Weak Demand
4 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] MHP Transactions in China Face Rebound Pressure; Cost and Supply Constraints Limit Downside
5 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] MHP Transactions in China Face Rebound Pressure; Cost and Supply Constraints Limit Downside
Read More
[SMM Analysis] MHP Transactions in China Face Rebound Pressure; Cost and Supply Constraints Limit Downside
[SMM Analysis] MHP Transactions in China Face Rebound Pressure; Cost and Supply Constraints Limit Downside
5 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] EU Q4 quotas overshot within 5 days, CBAM rules still missing: China holiday Ex-China Stainless Review
5 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] EU Q4 quotas overshot within 5 days, CBAM rules still missing: China holiday Ex-China Stainless Review
Read More
[SMM Analysis] EU Q4 quotas overshot within 5 days, CBAM rules still missing: China holiday Ex-China Stainless Review
[SMM Analysis] EU Q4 quotas overshot within 5 days, CBAM rules still missing: China holiday Ex-China Stainless Review
Ex-China stainless review of China's National Day holiday (October 1-7): five days after the EU's Q4 steel quotas opened, India had 39,641 mt of stainless bars and light sections waiting at EU ports against a 23,139 mt quota. The EU kept CBAM's 50 mt exemption threshold, but the rules for selling certificates have still not been issued. Ex-China prices held steady while China Mainland was closed, and Taiwan (PoC) raised 304 list prices for a third month.
5 hours ago
Related News
news
[SMM Analysis] Nickel Sulphate Market Stays Quiet During National Day, Faces Price Pressure Amid Weak Demand
Oct 07, 2026 17:46 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Analysis] MHP Transactions in China Face Rebound Pressure; Cost and Supply Constraints Limit Downside
Oct 07, 2026 17:43 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Analysis] EU Q4 quotas overshot within 5 days, CBAM rules still missing: China holiday Ex-China Stainless Review
Oct 07, 2026 17:25 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Analysis] LME nickel fell before recovering during the National Day holiday, macro pressure has not yet been lifted, and refined nickel demand after the holiday still needs to be verified
Oct 07, 2026 17:01 (GMT+8)