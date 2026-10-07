logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

【SMM Analysis】Persistent Loose Supply‑Demand: Silicon‑Manganese Chain May Stay in Range‑Bound Oscillation Post‑holiday

Published: Oct 07, 2026 18:56 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
During the National Day holiday, the domestic silicon‑manganese market and its upstream‑downstream sectors saw generally stable prices with thin trading and no notable price swings. Three core variables deserve close attention post‑holiday. The manganese alloy industrial chain is expected to show relatively obvious improvement in November.

During the National Day holiday, the domestic silicon‑manganese market and its upstream‑downstream sectors saw generally stable prices with thin trading and no notable price swings. In terms of prices, offers from producers in northern major producing regions held steady at around 5,700 RMB per tonne. At Tianjin Port, prices for manganese ore lump stayed near 40 RMB per manganese unit, while semi‑carbonate manganese ore was quoted at roughly 33.5 RMB per manganese unit. At Qinzhou Port, prices for manganese ore fine stood at about 38.8 RMB per manganese unit, largely unchanged from pre‑holiday levels. Nearly all upstream and downstream markets closed for the holiday, resulting in muted trading activity. Silicon‑manganese manufacturers focused primarily on fulfilling pre‑holiday long‑term agreements and completing scheduled deliveries. Downstream steel mills suspended procurement entirely; almost no new inquiries or transactions emerged, bringing short‑term demand to a standstill.

On the raw‑material side, prices stabilized at lower levels, forming solid cost support for silicon‑manganese. The manganese ore market remained closed over the holiday. Semi‑carbonate manganese ore at Tianjin Port was maintained at approximately 33.5 RMB per manganese unit. Northern ports carried high inventories and faced mounting stock‑build‑up pressure. Pre‑holiday upward adjustments in overseas manganese ore quotations aggravated cost inversion for domestic ore traders and dampened traders’ willingness to take deliveries. Domestic manganese ore prices stabilized at low levels. Despite high inventories, further downside remained limited. Meanwhile, coke prices kept rising before the holiday, having essentially bottomed out in the medium‑to‑long run. Higher rigid production costs for silicon‑manganese have underpinned the price floor for the alloy.

On the supply side, overall industry capacity stayed elevated, maintaining a supply‑demand surplus. Elevated inventories continued to cap market prices. Regional divergence persisted. Producers in northern major producing regions operated under stable conditions with decent operating rates and sufficient output release. In southern producing regions, persistently high power rates kept production costs high and squeezed corporate profit margins, leading to subdued operating willingness and restricted regional supply growth.

Demand remained the key weak link. The traditional “Golden September & Silver October” peak season fell short of expectations. Weak end‑user demand was transmitted upstream, weighing on steel mills’ rigid purchasing requirements. Holiday‑related procurement suspension further highlighted the loose supply‑demand balance.

Currently, the silicon‑manganese market is trapped in a multi‑factor game: firm cost support, sluggish demand and high inventories. Prices show little independent momentum, with intraday swings driven mainly by black‑complex futures and macro sentiment. No substantial supply shortage is foreseen in the medium‑to‑long term, and the loose supply‑demand structure cannot be fundamentally reversed.

Three core variables deserve close attention post‑holiday. For supply: track the October production resumption in Yunnan and the implementation of output cuts by major southern producers. For costs: monitor price adjustments of chemical coke following metallurgical coke spot prices to gauge the strength of cost support. For demand: watch steel mills’ restocking pace, inquiry intensity and hot‑metal output changes after production resumes. Overall, coal mines in Shanxi will gradually resume operations, loosening raw‑material supply. Hot‑metal output may slide further downstream, yet expectations for supply‑side production cuts remain strong. Both upside and downside for silicon‑manganese are constrained; range‑bound oscillation is the most likely short‑term scenario. A clear market inflection point hinges on tangible demand recovery or industry‑wide production cuts. The manganese alloy industrial chain is expected to show relatively obvious improvement in November.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Chromium Flash] South Africa's Diesel Surge Raises Chrome Ore Transport Costs
1 hour ago
[SMM Chromium Flash] South Africa's Diesel Surge Raises Chrome Ore Transport Costs
Read More
[SMM Chromium Flash] South Africa's Diesel Surge Raises Chrome Ore Transport Costs
[SMM Chromium Flash] South Africa's Diesel Surge Raises Chrome Ore Transport Costs
South Africa's diesel prices increase sharply from October 7, with 0.005% sulphur diesel rising by 324.38 cents/litre (R3.24/litre) and 0.05% sulphur diesel by 284.38 cents/litre (R2.84/litre). The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources attributed the increase mainly to higher international crude and petroleum-product prices, with average Brent crude rising from US$87.89/bbl to US$101/bbl during the pricing period. The increase is likely to add pressure to chrome ore logistics costs, particularly for material transported by road from South African mines to beneficiation plants, smelters and export terminals. Freight News estimates that a truck consuming 4,000 litres of low-sulphur diesel per month would face an additional R11,375–R12,975 in monthly fuel costs, depending on the diesel grade. For chrome producers and traders, the higher fuel bill could put pressure on trucking rates and delivered ore costs, although the actual impact will vary with haulage distance, contract structures and the extent to which higher transport costs are passed through to buyers.
1 hour ago
[SMM Chromium Flash] India's New Mineral Exchange Could Reshape Domestic Chromite Price Discovery
1 hour ago
[SMM Chromium Flash] India's New Mineral Exchange Could Reshape Domestic Chromite Price Discovery
Read More
[SMM Chromium Flash] India's New Mineral Exchange Could Reshape Domestic Chromite Price Discovery
[SMM Chromium Flash] India's New Mineral Exchange Could Reshape Domestic Chromite Price Discovery
India's inclusion of chromite among the five minerals initially eligible for trading on the proposed mineral exchanges provides the regulatory basis for a new domestic price-discovery mechanism. The significance for the chromium market lies in the potential shift from predominantly negotiated or transaction-specific pricing toward a more transparent market reference based on exchange transactions. The framework envisages electronic trading, standardized quality specifications, assaying arrangements and delivery-based contracts, which could make price comparisons across different chromite grades and transactions more consistent. If sufficient miners, processors and ferrochrome producers participate, exchange-generated transaction data could eventually provide a useful reference for domestic chromite prices and quality differentials. However, the extent of its influence will depend on actual trading volumes, market participation and liquidity once an exchange becomes operational; the current registration process does not yet establish that such a price benchmark will emerge.
1 hour ago
[SMM Analysis] Supply-Demand Surplus Persists, SiMn Industry Chain Likely to Move Sideways After the Holiday
3 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] Supply-Demand Surplus Persists, SiMn Industry Chain Likely to Move Sideways After the Holiday
Read More
[SMM Analysis] Supply-Demand Surplus Persists, SiMn Industry Chain Likely to Move Sideways After the Holiday
[SMM Analysis] Supply-Demand Surplus Persists, SiMn Industry Chain Likely to Move Sideways After the Holiday
During the National Day holiday, China's SiMn market and its upstream and downstream sectors remained stable overall, with sluggish trading and no significant price fluctuations. The SiMn market is currently locked in a tug-of-war between longs and shorts, underpinned by costs on one side and weighed down by weak demand and high inventories on the other. Prices lack an independent trend, with intraday fluctuations largely tracking ferrous metals and macro-driven futures. Over the medium and long term, there is no notable supply gap in the industry, and the overall supply-demand balance remains loose, making a fundamental reversal difficult. Both upside and downside are limited for the SiMn market, and it is likely to continue moving sideways in the near term. A turning point will require a substantive recovery in end-use demand or the implementation of concentrated production cuts across the industry. The manganese alloy industry chain is expected to show more noticeable improvement in November.
3 hours ago
Related News
news
[SMM Chromium Flash] South Africa's Diesel Surge Raises Chrome Ore Transport Costs
Oct 07, 2026 21:43 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Chromium Flash] India's New Mineral Exchange Could Reshape Domestic Chromite Price Discovery
Oct 07, 2026 21:33 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Analysis] Supply-Demand Surplus Persists, SiMn Industry Chain Likely to Move Sideways After the Holiday
Oct 07, 2026 18:55 (GMT+8)
news
National Day Holiday Chrome Ore Market Review and Post-Holiday Outlook [SMM Analysis]
Oct 07, 2026 17:48 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here