[SMM Niobium Flash] Volta Metals' compilation of 39 holes at its Springer project near Sturgeon Falls, Ontario, has identified niobium intervals longer than two metres in 13 holes. Reported results included 41.8 metres at 0.16% Nb₂O₅, including 2.0 metres at 0.46%, in hole SL12-12, and 58.2 metres at 0.11% Nb₂O₅ in SL11-01. The update followed completion of a 13-hole, 5,445-metre winter programme, for which all assays have now been received.

The finding could add optionality to a deposit already being evaluated for rare earths and gallium, but it is early-stage. Volta explicitly said niobium is absent from the current resource estimate, no niobium metallurgical work has been completed, the grades are below those of primary niobium mines, and no decision has been made on dedicated follow-up. The company will first assess whether the data justify mineralogical, analytical and metallurgical work; therefore the release establishes exploration potential, not a recoverable resource or economic production case.