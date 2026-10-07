[SMM Steel] Indian HRC Export Targets Strengthen for Europe; Domestic Prices Hold
[India Export] India’s HRC export prices for Europe stood at 680USD/tonne FOB India, corresponding to a seller target of 760USD/tonne CFR Europe. European production disruptions supported firmer asking prices despite subdued buying, while fresh transactions at the higher levels remained unconfirmed. For Vietnam, the indication for India-origin SAE1006 HRC reference stood at 575USD/tonne CFR, with no active Indian mill offer confirmed at that level amid firmer prices in Europe and the domestic market. Domestically, the Mumbai HRC reference held at 656USD/tonne (63,000INR/tonne) EXW, excluding 18% GST. Europe remained the focus of higher Indian export targets, while participation in Vietnam stayed limited. Buyer acceptance of the European targets remains the key test for translating stronger seller expectations into fresh export bookings.