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[SMM Steel] India Domestic Steel Sentiment Mildly Positive Amid Power Cuts

Published: Oct 07, 2026 16:22 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
[India Domestic] India’s domestic steel market sentiment remained mildly positive with Power cuts in Punjab and Raipur are disrupting furnace and rolling mill operations, leading to lower steel output and tighter supply. This may provide support to billet and rebar prices in the near term, while prolonged power shortages could put further upward pressure on prices. Oct 7, prices were mostly stable, while Raipur rebar, sponge iron increased slightly showing some upward pressure on prices. Mandi HMS 1&2 (80:20) unchanged at 410 USD/tonne (39,700 INR/tonne) delivered Mandi. Mumbai Rebar unchanged at 555 USD/tonne (53,700 INR/tonne) EXW Mumbai. While, Raipur rebar increased 8 USD/tonne (800 INR/tonne) to 547 USD/tonne (53,000 INR/tonne) EXW Raipur. Sponge iron PDRI rose 2 USD/tonne (200 INR/tonne) to rose 310 USD/tonne (30,000 INR/tonne) EXW Raipur. Mandi ingot flat at 503 USD/tonne (48,700 INR/tonne) EXW Mandi. Durgapur Billet up 1 USD/tonne (100 INR/tonne) to 467 USD/tonne (45,200 INR/tonne) delivered Durgapur.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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