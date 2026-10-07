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[SMM Nickel Flash News] Indonesia Update — October 7, 2026

Published: Oct 07, 2026 15:46 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

[SMM Nickel Flash News] Indonesia Update — October 7, 2026

Indonesian nickel ore CIF average prices remained broadly stable, with the latest SMM assessment:

1.2% Ni: CIF average price at $25.5/wmt, unchanged

1.3% Ni: CIF average price at $27.5/wmt, unchanged

1.4% Ni: CIF average price at $48.7/wmt, unchanged

1.5% Ni: CIF average price at $54.2/wmt, unchanged

1.6% Ni: CIF average price at $59.0/wmt, unchanged

In the upstream market, Indonesia's Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry (ESDM) said verified nickel smelter ore requirements have reached around 320 million mt in 2026. The government said annual RKAB quotas will continue to be adjusted based on smelter requirements, actual mine production performance and regional supply-demand conditions.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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