[SMM Analysis] EU Q4 quotas overshot within 5 days, CBAM rules still missing: China holiday Ex-China Stainless Review

Ex-China stainless review of China's National Day holiday (October 1-7): five days after the EU's Q4 steel quotas opened, India had 39,641 mt of stainless bars and light sections waiting at EU ports against a 23,139 mt quota. The EU kept CBAM's 50 mt exemption threshold, but the rules for selling certificates have still not been issued. Ex-China prices held steady while China Mainland was closed, and Taiwan (PoC) raised 304 list prices for a third month.