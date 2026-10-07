[SMM PV Flash] Australia’s Utility-Scale Solar Curtailment Falls to 22% in September

Utility-scale solar and wind generation in Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM) reached 5.44TWh in September 2026, up around 7% year on year. Utility-scale solar generation in New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria reached 841GWh, 645GWh and 267GWh, respectively, marking record September levels across all three states. Meanwhile, utility-scale solar curtailment declined to 22% from 26% in September 2025. The continued rollout of large-scale battery storage is helping improve renewable energy absorption, although stronger spring solar output continues to keep curtailment at relatively elevated levels.