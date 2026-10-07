【Flash | Sumitomo Chemical Starts Mass Production of 4-Inch InP Epiwafers】

Sumitomo Chemical has established mass production of 4-inch Indium Phosphide (InP) epitaxial wafers at its Ibaraki Works and begun commercial sales, becoming one of the few Japanese epi houses capable of stable volume production. The products target photonic-electronic convergence devices for AI data centers and high-speed networks. The company aims to generate approximately JPY10 billion in InP epiwafer sales by the mid-2030s. SMM views the move into commercial production as a direct addition to Japan’s InP material supply and supportive of medium-term high-purity indium demand. Annual wafer capacity, output and indium consumption were not disclosed.