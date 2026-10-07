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【Flash | Malmbjerg Field Work Advances Detailed Engineering and Procurement】

Published: Oct 07, 2026 09:40 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Greenland Resources completed its expanded summer field program at the Malmbjerg molybdenum project. Work covered infrastructure surveys, glacier investigations, RopeCon optimisation and geotechnical inspections. The team also collected 8 tonnes of drill core and 14 tonnes of saline and fresh water for government-supported metallurgical pilot testing. Results will support detailed engineering, key-equipment procurement and construction contracts. On a 100% basis, the feasibility study targets average output of 32.8 million lb (about 14,878 tonnes) of contained molybdenum annually during the first ten years. This remains planned capacity; no final investment or construction decision was announced.

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