[SMM Coal Flash] India Rules Out Mandatory Imported Coal Blending for Power Plants

India will not mandate imported-coal blending at thermal power plants or require gas-based power generation this year, Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal told Moneycontrol, citing high fuel costs and a focus on domestic coal production and logistics. Coal stocks at thermal power plants fell to 18.6 million tonnes as of September 30, 2026, from 25.4 million tonnes at the beginning of September. The government expects inventories to recover over the following two weeks as supply disruptions ease. It has also directed captive power plants to offer surplus electricity to the grid.