Tata Steel has developed a hot-rolled fire-resistant E350 structural steel capable of retaining two-thirds of its room-temperature yield strength at 600°C for up to three hours.

The product has received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification under IS 15103. Tata Steel said the grade uses microalloying and microstructural engineering to improve strength retention at elevated temperatures.

The steel can be used for structural hollow sections and pre-engineered buildings, supporting applications requiring greater fire resistance and structural safety.