Eastport Critical Metals has completed its Phase II geochemistry and geophysics exploration programme at the Selebi-East project in northeastern Botswana, identifying two additional multi-kilometre nickel-copper soil anomalies.

The company said the final Phase II soil results show a close correlation between elevated nickel-copper values and mapped amphibolite units considered prospective for mineralisation. Together with anomalies reported in August, the completed programme has now identified more than four multi-kilometre soil geochemical signatures across the project area.

Selebi-East is located on the Selebi-Phikwe belt, which hosts several historic nickel-copper mines. The project lies approximately 7 km east of NexMetals Mining’s Selebi Mine, and Eastport said the geological setting at Selebi-East shows similarities to the amphibolite-hosted mineralisation found in the wider district.

Eastport said the completed Phase II programme was designed to build on existing soil anomalies and untested geophysical conductors. The company now plans to undertake deeper-penetrating geophysical surveys to better define subsurface targets before selecting final drill collar locations.

Results from the programme do not yet confirm the presence of economic copper or nickel mineralisation at depth, and no Mineral Resource has been defined at Selebi-East. Further geophysical work and drilling will therefore be required to test whether the surface anomalies correspond to significant sulphide mineralisation.

The identification of two additional multi-kilometre nickel-copper anomalies expands the number of exploration targets at Selebi-East and supports further work across the project. However, the results remain early-stage geochemical indicators rather than confirmed mineralisation. The next key milestones will be completion of the planned geophysical programme and subsequent drilling to determine whether the anomalies extend into mineralised zones at depth.