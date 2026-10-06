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Puquios Copper Project Secures Authorization to Begin Key Water Infrastructure in Chile

Published: Oct 06, 2026 15:08 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

Camino Minerals said its 50/50 Cuprum Resources joint venture with Nittetsu Mining has received confirmation from Chile’s Dirección General de Aguas that construction of the Coloradito Ravine diversion and channelization works may begin at the Puquios copper project in the Coquimbo Region.

The authorization follows the posting of a US$1.7 million financial guarantee associated with the planned water-management works. The infrastructure is designed to manage surface-water flows around key areas of the project, including the proposed mine, heap-leach facilities and processing infrastructure.

Puquios is owned through a 50/50 joint venture between Camino Minerals and Nittetsu Mining. The project is being advanced as a heap-leach, solvent extraction and electrowinning copper operation.

The latest authorization allows the joint venture to advance a specific water-management component required for project development, while broader project financing and construction planning continue.

The DGA authorization removes an important regulatory step for the Coloradito Ravine water-management works and allows the joint venture to begin this specific infrastructure component. The US$1.7 million financial guarantee also reflects progress in meeting regulatory requirements tied to project development. Attention will now turn to execution of the water-management works and subsequent financing and construction milestones.

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