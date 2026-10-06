[SMM Steel] Turkish Rebar Slides: Trader Discounts Force Mill Cuts as Black Sea Risks Escalate

[Turkey] Turkish domestic rebar prices extended their downward trajectory as traders widened discounts to accelerate destocking, forcing domestic mills to lower their offers. Turkish rebar ex-works prices declined further to 615 USD/tonne EXW (excluding VAT). By region, traders in Iskenderun lowered quotes to 615–620 USD/tonne EXW, while Marmara mills similarly marked down offers by 5–10 USD/tonne to 640–645 USD/tonne EXW. Spot trading remained subdued throughout the day; market participants noted that the financial turmoil triggered by the liquidation of over 100 Turkish investment funds in September continues to reverberate, tightening liquidity and further dampening business confidence. Meanwhile, maritime security in the Black Sea deteriorated further following the fire and subsequent sinking of a Turkish vessel within Romania's exclusive economic zone. The market broadly fears that this incident will significantly drive up Black Sea shipping risk premiums, disrupting key logistical routes—particularly Turkish rebar exports to Romania and scrap imports from the country. On the export front, rebar FOB export prices held stable at 615 USD/tonne FOB amid sluggish trading.