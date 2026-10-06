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[SMM Nickel Flash News] Indonesia Nickel Smelter Faces PKPU Petition

Published: Oct 06, 2026 10:54 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

PT Metal Smeltindo Selaras (MSS), a China-invested nickel smelter in Morowali, Central Sulawesi, is facing a PKPU petition filed by nickel mining and trading company PT Mineral Maju Sejahtera.

The case was registered at the Central Jakarta Commercial Court on September 29, 2026, with the first hearing scheduled for October 8. MSS operates an RKEF smelter with eight furnaces and targeted feronickel capacity of around 600,000 mt/y. No production suspension has been confirmed.

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