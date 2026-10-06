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[SMM PV Flash] Two Next2Sun Subsidiaries Enter Self-Administration Insolvency Proceedings

Published: Oct 06, 2026 10:05 (GMT+8)
German vertical solar company Next2Sun has filed for self-administration insolvency proceedings for two subsidiaries, Next2Sun Technology GmbH and Next2Sun Mounting Systems GmbH. Next2Sun AG and Next2Sun Projekt GmbH are currently unaffected. The two subsidiaries will continue operations while assessing the economic viability of existing projects. Next2Sun said it will continue its restructuring process and seek new investors, while companies associated with projects under development and completed agrivoltaic projects remain in operation.

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