[SMM PV Flash] Enel Completes Acquisition of Seven Operating Solar Projects in the US

Italian energy company Enel, through Enel Green Power North America, has completed the acquisition of seven operating solar PV projects in the southern United States. The acquisition agreement was signed in May 2026, and the transaction further expands Enel’s renewable energy asset portfolio in the US market. Enel has continued to invest in US solar assets, including earlier acquisitions of operating projects in Utah and Tennessee, highlighting the ongoing use of asset acquisitions by major energy companies to expand their solar generation portfolios.