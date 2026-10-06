[SMM PV Flash] CleanChoice Energy Secures Over US$166 Million in Financing for US Solar Projects

US renewable energy company CleanChoice Energy has secured more than US$166 million in financing to advance the Dolan solar project in New York and the Kylertown solar project in Pennsylvania, with capacities of approximately 27MW and 28MW, respectively. The financing package includes a US$105 million construction loan and US$61 million in tax equity investment. Both projects are scheduled to reach commercial operation in 2027. The financing will support project construction and help move additional solar capacity in the US Northeast toward completion and operation.