Redwire has received a follow-on contract from Axiom Space to develop and deliver two Roll-Out Solar Array wings for the second module of Axiom’s commercial space station, after previously securing the same power-system scope for the first module. The first module is planned for launch in 2028 and the second less than a year later, with the pair designed to form an operational free-flying station supporting four crew members. Contract value, array output and delivery milestones were not disclosed, but the award extends lightweight deployable space-PV technology from established orbital use into new commercial infrastructure.