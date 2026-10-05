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[SMM PV Flash] Brazil Grid Unlocks 56GW Connection Headroom for Battery Storage, Supporting Solar-Plus-Storage

Published: Oct 05, 2026 17:26 (GMT+8)
According to the latest technical grid assessment released by Brazil's National Electric System Operator (ONS), available grid connection headroom for battery storage projects has reached 56GW. This capacity significantly exceeds local medium-term power demand estimates, paving the way for upcoming capacity reserve auctions while alleviating grid absorption pressures on regional solar PV systems. The official confirmation of available grid capacity is expected to boost investor confidence in utility-scale solar-plus-storage projects across Brazil.

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