[SMM PV Flash] Germany Anticipates Over 600,000 Tonnes of Solar PV Waste by 2030

According to recent research, with the large-scale aging of early solar power plants, Germany is on course to generate over 600,000 tonnes of end-of-life solar PV modules by 2030. By the end of 2023, installed modules contain significant recyclable materials holding billions of euros in recovery potential for metals like aluminum and silver. Advancing large-scale module recycling not only meets environmental mandates and absorption pressures but also supplements the upstream auxiliary supply chain with extracted high-value metals, paving the way for accelerated growth in Europe's local PV recycling industry.