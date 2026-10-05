Vedanta Plans $2.3 Billion Expansion in India and Saudi Arabia, and Advances Tuticorin Smelter Restart

Vedanta has unveiled a major investment plan, under which Vedanta Copper intends to invest $2.3 billion in India and Saudi Arabia over the next three to four years, targeting annual copper production of more than 1 million tonnes by 2030. The company aims to produce 500,000 tonnes annually in both India and Saudi Arabia, alongside existing production of 100,000 tonnes in Fujairah, UAE. Around $2 billion will be invested in Saudi copper mining, smelting and rod projects, with an investment decision on the proposed Saudi copper smelter expected this quarter. Vedanta is also seeking to restart its Tuticorin copper smelter in India, which has been closed since 2018. The company expects a court ruling within three months and, subject to approval, plans to invest $250 million in refurbishing the facility, targeting a restart within eight to nine months and annual copper output of 250,000 tonnes. Meanwhile, its Silvassa facility is operating at around 95% capacity, with annualised copper cathode production exceeding 245,000 tonnes.