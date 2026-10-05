[SMM Gold Flash] On 30th September 2026, Asante Gold announced that its senior lenders, stream purchaser and hedge counterparty had agreed to extend its deadline for securing at least US$100 million in new funding to 31 October. The deadline for a cost-to-complete certificate moved to 31 March 2027. Asante said it had agreed funding terms with Fujairah Holding, which requested more time for internal approvals. Final approval and signed funding agreements remain outstanding.

The extensions give Asante more time to address financing requirements affecting its operating Bibiani and Chirano gold mines in Ghana. They do not resolve the funding requirement: completion of the proposed package is the next material milestone.