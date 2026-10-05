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【SMM Flash News】Red Hill Announces Start of a 1,700-Metre Diamond Drilling Program at Broken Hill.

Published: Oct 05, 2026 10:03 (GMT+8)
On October 5, Red Hill Minerals announced the start of a planned 1,700-metre diamond drilling program at Broken Hill in New South Wales, Australia. Broken Hill forms part of the Curnamona exploration joint venture, whose target commodities include zinc, lead and silver.

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