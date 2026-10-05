【Flash | DOWA’s H2 Zinc Plan Rises 27%, Potentially Supporting Indium Recovery】
DOWA Holdings plans to produce 113,543 tonnes of zinc in H2 FY2026, up 27.0% from its H1 plan of 89,373 tonnes and 26.8% from the 89,525 tonnes produced in H2 FY2025. Its Akita Zinc operation uses the hematite process to recover indium and other valuable metals at high yields and integrates zinc smelting with rare-metal production and recycling. Higher planned zinc output may increase feed throughput for by-product indium recovery. However, DOWA disclosed no indium production target, and any supply increase will depend on feed grades, recovery rates and operating schedules rather than zinc volumes alone.