【Flash | Coherent’s PhotonLink Sets the Stage for a Commercial Indium Phosphide (InP) Ramp】

Coherent launched PhotonLink, an integrated optics platform for AI infrastructure incorporating Indium Phosphide (InP) lasers, silicon photonics, detectors and optical modules. The company disclosed more than 10 CPO engagements, over 10 NPO engagements and more than five chip-to-chip connectivity projects, with anchor customers and long-term agreements secured for both CPO and NPO. Revenue is expected to begin ramping in Q4 2026. Coherent has shipped over 300 million InP lasers and is expanding its 6-inch InP manufacturing capacity to support the ramp. The customer pipeline provides a clearer commercial demand signal for InP devices and upstream materials, although additional capacity and indium consumption were not disclosed.